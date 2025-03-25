European Championship: Azerbaijani chess players aim for Top 10

Today, the 10th and penultimate round of the European Chess Championship will take place in Eforie Nord, Romania.

Idman.biz reports that three Azerbaijani chess players are still in contention for medals.

Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli, and Ahmad Ahmadzada have each accumulated 6.5 points, trailing the leader by just half a point.

A total of 13 Azerbaijani players are competing in the championship, where they are also fighting for 20 available spots in the FIDE World Cup.

Round 10 pairings for Azerbaijani players:

Aydin Suleymanli vs. Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis (Greece)

Ahmad Ahmadzada vs. Ediz Gurel (Turkiye)

Nijat Abasov vs. Jan Malek (Poland)

Mahammad Muradli vs. Paul Velten (France)

Lorenzo Lodici (Italy) vs. Read Samadov

Khagan Ahmad vs. Elham Amar (Norway)

Shahin Valiyev vs. Bojan Maksimović (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Jonas Bjerre (Denmark) vs. Shiroglan Talibov

Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) vs. Misratdin Iskandarov

Juraj Druska (Slovakia) vs. Umid Aslanov

Suleyman Suleymanli vs. Hasan Celik (Turkiye)

Lustin Chigovean (Romania) vs. Vüqar Manafov

Andrei Bonte (Romania) vs. Elmar Atakishiyev

Standings after round 9 (top positions):

Matthias Bluebaum (Germany) – 7.5 points

Daniil Yuffa (Spain)

Aryan Tari (Norway) – 7 points each...

Nijat Abasov – 6.5 points

Aydin Suleymanli – 6.5 points

Ahməd Ahmadzada – 6.5 points

