25 March 2025
EN

European Championship: Azerbaijani chess players aim for Top 10

Chess
News
25 March 2025 14:26
19
Today, the 10th and penultimate round of the European Chess Championship will take place in Eforie Nord, Romania.

Idman.biz reports that three Azerbaijani chess players are still in contention for medals.

Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli, and Ahmad Ahmadzada have each accumulated 6.5 points, trailing the leader by just half a point.
A total of 13 Azerbaijani players are competing in the championship, where they are also fighting for 20 available spots in the FIDE World Cup.

Round 10 pairings for Azerbaijani players:
Aydin Suleymanli vs. Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis (Greece)
Ahmad Ahmadzada vs. Ediz Gurel (Turkiye)
Nijat Abasov vs. Jan Malek (Poland)
Mahammad Muradli vs. Paul Velten (France)
Lorenzo Lodici (Italy) vs. Read Samadov
Khagan Ahmad vs. Elham Amar (Norway)
Shahin Valiyev vs. Bojan Maksimović (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Jonas Bjerre (Denmark) vs. Shiroglan Talibov
Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) vs. Misratdin Iskandarov
Juraj Druska (Slovakia) vs. Umid Aslanov
Suleyman Suleymanli vs. Hasan Celik (Turkiye)
Lustin Chigovean (Romania) vs. Vüqar Manafov
Andrei Bonte (Romania) vs. Elmar Atakishiyev

Standings after round 9 (top positions):
Matthias Bluebaum (Germany) – 7.5 points
Daniil Yuffa (Spain)
Aryan Tari (Norway) – 7 points each...
Nijat Abasov – 6.5 points
Aydin Suleymanli – 6.5 points
Ahməd Ahmadzada – 6.5 points

Idman.biz

