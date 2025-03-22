Six Azerbaijani chess players retain their World Cup chances

Six of the Azerbaijani chess players competing at the European Championship in Eforie Nord, Romania, retain their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Given his current position, Mahammad Muradli is closer to securing one of the 20 World Cup tickets, Idman.biz reports.

He is in 18th place with 4.5 points. Azerbaijani other representatives Misratdin Iskenderov, Ahmad Ahmadzade, Aydin Suleymanli, Nijat Abasov and Khagan Ahmad are half a point behind him and may also join the fight for a ticket. The tournament table is so crowded that, for example, Iskenderov is in 34th place, and Khagan Ahmad is in 80th place. In this sense, any victory can significantly increase their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Rauf Mammadov qualified for the World Cup from the European Championship last year.

Idman.biz