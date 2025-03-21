21 March 2025
EN

European Chess Championship: Two Azerbaijani players face off in round 7

Chess
News
21 March 2025 12:50
11
European Chess Championship: Two Azerbaijani players face off in round 7

A one-day break has been scheduled for the European Chess Championship for men, currently being held in Eforie Nord, Romania.

According to Idman.biz, tomorrow, Round 7 games will take place, and the upcoming matches for Azerbaijani chess players have been announced. Notably, two Azerbaijani players, Misratdin Iskandarov and Aydin Suleymanli, will compete against each other in this round.

The pairings for Round 7 are as follows:
Frederik Svain (Germany) – Mohammad Muradli
Misratdin Iskandarov – Aydin Suleymanli
Yevgenios Ioannidis (Greece) – Nijat Abasov
Ahmad Ahmadzada – Luc Travadon (France)
Khagan Ahmad – Valentin Dragnev (Austria)
Daniel Vocaturo (Italy) – Vugar Manafov
Shiroglan Talibov – Dominik Horvat (Austria)
Riad Samadov – Eyal Noy (Israel)
Umid Aslanov – Ioannis Kalogeris (Greece)
Daniil Mosesov (Ukraine) – Shahin Valiyev
Elmar Atakishiyev – Egehan Ipek (Turkiye)
Sarp Sahin (Turkiye) – Suleyman Suleymanli

Current Standings:
Daniil Yuffa (Spain) – 5.5 points.
Mohammad Muradli – 4.5 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

European Championship: Azerbaijani Chess Players compete in their next game
20 March 12:53
Chess

European Championship: Azerbaijani Chess Players compete in their next game

The games of the 6th round of the European Chess Championship for men will be held today in Eforie Nord, Romania
New Project: Azerbaijan Chess Tour to be Held - PHOTO
20 March 12:20
Chess

New Project: Azerbaijan Chess Tour to be Held - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) will launch Azerbaijan Chess Tour (Chess Tour Azerbaijan) project, which will cover the entire country for the first time
Azerbaijani chess players at Memorial of Georgy Agzamov 2025
19 March 13:30
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players at Memorial of Georgy Agzamov 2025

The Memorial of Georgy Agzamov 2025, the first grandmaster of Central Asia, will begin in Tashkent

Mirzoev ranks seventh in Budapest One Week March GM-A
19 March 10:52
Chess

Mirzoev ranks seventh in Budapest One Week March GM-A

After three rounds, Mirzoev has secured 1.5 points, recording one win, one draw, and one loss

Azerbaijani chess players at European Championship - Iskandarov vs. Abasov
19 March 10:00
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players at European Championship - Iskandarov vs. Abasov

The European Individual Championship 2025 continues in Eforie Nord, Romania

European Championship battle of leaders: Iskandarov faces Spanish player
18 March 13:37
Chess

European Championship battle of leaders: Iskandarov faces Spanish player

The fourth round games of the European Chess Championship for men will be held in Eforie Nord

Most read

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"
20 March 14:48
World football

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"

He mentioned that everything had already been decided before the World Cup in Qatar
PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker
19 March 09:26
Football

PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker

The 17-year-old winger is set to receive an offer with contract terms similar to those of Kylian Mbappé’s deal

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti
20 March 17:45
Azerbaijan football

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next match on March 22
Manuel Neuer considering national team return?
19 March 11:05
Football

Manuel Neuer considering national team return?

The 38-year-old goalkeeper is expected to wear the national jersey again for the 2026 FIFA World Cup