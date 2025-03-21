European Chess Championship: Two Azerbaijani players face off in round 7

A one-day break has been scheduled for the European Chess Championship for men, currently being held in Eforie Nord, Romania.

According to Idman.biz, tomorrow, Round 7 games will take place, and the upcoming matches for Azerbaijani chess players have been announced. Notably, two Azerbaijani players, Misratdin Iskandarov and Aydin Suleymanli, will compete against each other in this round.

The pairings for Round 7 are as follows:

Frederik Svain (Germany) – Mohammad Muradli

Misratdin Iskandarov – Aydin Suleymanli

Yevgenios Ioannidis (Greece) – Nijat Abasov

Ahmad Ahmadzada – Luc Travadon (France)

Khagan Ahmad – Valentin Dragnev (Austria)

Daniel Vocaturo (Italy) – Vugar Manafov

Shiroglan Talibov – Dominik Horvat (Austria)

Riad Samadov – Eyal Noy (Israel)

Umid Aslanov – Ioannis Kalogeris (Greece)

Daniil Mosesov (Ukraine) – Shahin Valiyev

Elmar Atakishiyev – Egehan Ipek (Turkiye)

Sarp Sahin (Turkiye) – Suleyman Suleymanli

Current Standings:

Daniil Yuffa (Spain) – 5.5 points.

Mohammad Muradli – 4.5 points.

