Azerbaijani chess players at European Championship - Iskandarov vs. Abasov

The European Individual Championship 2025 continues in Eforie Nord, Romania.

Today's schedule features the fifth round of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Among the Azerbaijani players, Mahammad Muradlı currently holds the best result with 3.5 points, positioning himself among the closest challengers to the leader. He is set to face David Navara from the Czech Republic, who sits in second place.

Meanwhile, Misratdin İskandarov and Nicat Abasov, both with 3 points, will compete against each other in an all-Azerbaijani clash.

Azerbaijan has 13 representatives in the championship, where 20 qualification spots for the FIDE World Cup are also at stake.

Azerbaijani chess players’ fifth-round matches:

Mahammad Muradli vs. David Navara (Czech Republic)

Ahmad Ahmadzada vs. Shant Sargsyan (Armenia)

Elham Amar (Norway) vs. Aydin Suleymanli

Misratdin Iskandarov vs. Nijat Abasov

Vüqar Manafov vs. Marc'Andria Maurizzi (France)

Khagan Ahmad vs. Vignir Stefansson (Iceland)

Read Samadov vs. Georgios Mitsis (Greece)

Mateusz Bartel (Poland) vs. Suleyman Suleymanli

Daniele Vocaturo (Italy) vs. Shahin Valiyev

Shiroghlan Talibov vs. Alexandra Zherebtsova (Montenegro)

Elmar Atakishiyev vs. Baver Yilmaz (Turkiye)

Umid Aslanov vs. Jack Mizzi (Malta)

Standings after four rounds:

1. Daniil Yuffa (Spain) – 4 points

2. David Navara (Czech Republic)

3. Baadur Jobava (Georgia)

...

12. Mahammad Muradlı – 3.5 points

