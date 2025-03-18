European Championship battle of leaders: Iskandarov faces Spanish player

Today, the fourth round games of the European Chess Championship for men will be held in Eforie Nord, Romania.

After three rounds, Misratdin Iskandarov is in the leaders' group, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani grandmaster has a perfect score and will face Daniil Yuffa (Spain), who has not lost any points, in the next round. Other Azerbaijani chess players, Mahammad Muradlı, Read Samadov, and Ahmad Ahmadzada, are half a point behind the leaders.

The competition involves 376 chess players from 40 countries, with 13 representing Azerbaijan.

In the European Championship, 20 World Cup spots will also be awarded.

Fourth round games involving Azerbaijani chess players:

Daniil Yuffa (Spain) - Misratdin Iskandarov

Daniel Darda (Belgium) - Ahmad Ahmadzada

Sanjin Kulum (Bosnia) - Mahammad Muradli

Mustafa Yilmaz (Turkiye) - Riad Samadov

Aydın Suleymanli - Filip Magold (Romania)

Alexander Donchenko (Germany) - Vugar Manafov

Rasmus Svane (Germany) - Şiroğlan Talıbov

Nijat Abasov - Lukas Dotzer (Austria)

Suleyman Suleymanli - Balaş Çonka (Hungary)

Shahin Valiyev - Radoslav Pşik (Poland)

Miruna Lehaci (Romania) - Elmar Atakishiyev

Oleg Maksimov (Romania) - Khagan Ahmad

Robert Veleski (North Macedonia) - Umid Aslanov

Leaders' group after three rounds:

David Navara (Czech Republic)

Lorenzo Lodici (Italy)

Baadur Jobava (Georgia)

Misratdin Iskandarov - 3 points each

