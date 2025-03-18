18 March 2025
EN

European Championship battle of leaders: Iskandarov faces Spanish player

Chess
News
18 March 2025 13:37
15
Today, the fourth round games of the European Chess Championship for men will be held in Eforie Nord, Romania.

After three rounds, Misratdin Iskandarov is in the leaders' group, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani grandmaster has a perfect score and will face Daniil Yuffa (Spain), who has not lost any points, in the next round. Other Azerbaijani chess players, Mahammad Muradlı, Read Samadov, and Ahmad Ahmadzada, are half a point behind the leaders.

The competition involves 376 chess players from 40 countries, with 13 representing Azerbaijan.

In the European Championship, 20 World Cup spots will also be awarded.

Fourth round games involving Azerbaijani chess players:
Daniil Yuffa (Spain) - Misratdin Iskandarov
Daniel Darda (Belgium) - Ahmad Ahmadzada
Sanjin Kulum (Bosnia) - Mahammad Muradli
Mustafa Yilmaz (Turkiye) - Riad Samadov
Aydın Suleymanli - Filip Magold (Romania)
Alexander Donchenko (Germany) - Vugar Manafov
Rasmus Svane (Germany) - Şiroğlan Talıbov
Nijat Abasov - Lukas Dotzer (Austria)
Suleyman Suleymanli - Balaş Çonka (Hungary)
Shahin Valiyev - Radoslav Pşik (Poland)
Miruna Lehaci (Romania) - Elmar Atakishiyev
Oleg Maksimov (Romania) - Khagan Ahmad
Robert Veleski (North Macedonia) - Umid Aslanov

Leaders' group after three rounds:
David Navara (Czech Republic)
Lorenzo Lodici (Italy)
Baadur Jobava (Georgia)
Misratdin Iskandarov - 3 points each

Idman.biz

