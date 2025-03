Azerbaijani chess player Azer Mirzoev will participate in the One Week March tournament, which will begin today in Budapest (Hungary).

The tournament will be held in a round-robin format with 10 players competing, Idman.biz reports.

Mirzoyev is the top-ranked favorite for the tournament.

Players from the USA, India, Kazakhstan, France, Austria, Russia, Mexico, and Hungary will also compete in the event.

Mirzoev was the winner of last year's tournament held in Budapest.

Idman.biz