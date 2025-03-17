Round 3 of European Chess Championship

The European Chess Championship for men continues in Eforie Nord, Romania.
The third round of the competition will take place today, Idman.biz reports.
Below are the matchups for Azerbaijani players:
Mohammad Muradli – Sabino Brunello (Italy)
Miseraddin Iskenderov – Mark Maurizzi (France)
Riad Samadov – Stamatis Kurkoulos-Arditis (Greece)
Nicat Abasov – Evgeny Zanan (Israel)
Vugar Manafov – Emre Can (Turkiye)
Ahmad Ahmadzada – Yotam Shohat (Israel)
Aydin Suleymanli – Sofiya Pogorelskikh (Serbia)
Shahin Valiyev – Jakub Seemann (Poland)
Suleyman Suleymanli – Luis Engel (Germany)
Shiroglan Talibov – Egehan Epek (Turkiye)
Elmar Atakishiyev – Itai Sitbon (Israel)
Khagan Ahmad – Mark Arseni (Switzerland)
Umid Aslanov – Murat Gokturk (Turkiye)
After two rounds, the standings are as follows:
Alexey Sarana (Serbia)
Daniel Dardha (Belgium)
Anton Guijarro (Spain)
Mahammad Muradli
Misratdin Iskandarov
Riad Samadov – all with 2 points.
Azerbaijan is represented by 13 chess players in this tournament, with 376 participants from 40 countries competing.
Idman.biz