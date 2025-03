European Individual Championship 2025 continues in Eforie Nord, Romania.

In the second round of the competition, three of Azerbaijan's top players earned another victory, Idman.biz reports.

Mahammad Muradli, Misratdin Iskandarov, and Riad Samadov all won their respective matches, bringing their points tally to 2. Muradlı, thanks to additional criteria, is currently ranked 11th.

Meanwhile, Nijat Abasov, Ahmad Ahmadzada, and Vugar Manafov trail their teammates by half a point.

Idman.biz