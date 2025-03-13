13 March 2025
Azerbaijani chess players to compete in the European Championship in Greece

13 March 2025 17:44
31
Azerbaijani chess players will participate in the European Chess Championship to be held from March 31 to April 11 on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Idman.biz reports that Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan Mammdyarova, and Sabina Ibrahimova will compete for victory.

A total of 119 players will take part in the tournament, with Georgia's Nino Batsiashvili being the rating favorite.

Additionally, Ulviyya Fataliyeva will enter the competition as the defending European champion, aiming to retain her title.

The tournament will be played in an 11-round Swiss system format.

Idman.biz

