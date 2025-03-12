Baku Open 2025 International Chess Festival to take place next year

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation, with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, will host the Baku Open 2025 International Chess Festival once again.

The prestigious tournament will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall exhibition center, Idman.biz reports.

Chess players will compete in three groups (A, B, and C) under the Swiss system over 9 rounds. Additionally, a National Championship for veteran chess players will be held as part of the festival.

The total prize pool for the festival is set at $55,000 USD. The tournament will take place from April 27 to May 6, 2025.

This event is part of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan initiative.

Idman.biz