12 March 2025
13 Azerbaijani chess players set to compete in European Championship

12 March 2025 17:56
The European Chess Championship for men will kick off on March 15 in Eforie Nord, Romania.

13 Azerbaijani chess players will represent the country at the continental championship, Idman.biz reports.

The players are: Aydin Suleymanli, Nijat Abasov, Mahammad Muradli, Ahmad Ahmadzada, Misratdin Iskandarov, Riad Samadov, Vugar Manafov, Shiroglan Talibov, Elmar Atakishiyev, Khagan Ahmad, Suleyman Suleymanli, Shahin Valiyev, and Umid Aslanov.

A total of 385 chess players from 40 countries will compete in the championship. High-ranking players will earn spots for the World Cup. The competition boasts a prize pool of €100,000, and the 11-round tournament will conclude on March 26.

