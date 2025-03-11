11 March 2025
EN

Arkady Dvorkovich: "I want to see chess in the Olympics"

Chess
News
11 March 2025 16:37
22
Arkady Dvorkovich: "I want to see chess in the Olympics"

"Chess deserves to be part of the Olympic program," said FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, expressing one of his biggest aspirations. "This would be a true pinnacle for the entire chess family," he added, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking to Kazakhstan's Tengrinews, Dvorkovich also shared another wish related to women's chess: "I hope to see female players competing on equal footing with men, just like Judit Polgar once did, and breaking into the world’s top 10 players."

He also addressed key challenges facing the chess community, particularly the rapid advancement of technology. "Artificial intelligence and online chess are changing the game, and the sheer number of tournaments has increased so much that even top players sometimes struggle with overload. We need to establish a clear structure for world championships and major tournaments so that they follow a logical sequence and allow players to plan their preparation effectively."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

World Championship silver medalist returns to her homeland - PHOTO
9 March 14:51
Chess

World Championship silver medalist returns to her homeland - PHOTO

Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who won a silver medal at the World U20 Chess Championship held in Montenegro, has returned to her homeland.
Melek Ismail's second victory in Germany
9 March 13:00
Chess

Melek Ismail's second victory in Germany

The international women's chess tournament dedicated to March 8 continues in Augsburg, Germany
Ayan Allahverdiyeva: “The medal at the World Championship was my gift to myself on March 8” - INTERVIEW
8 March 14:40
Chess

Ayan Allahverdiyeva: “The medal at the World Championship was my gift to myself on March 8” - INTERVIEW

She won a silver medal at the World Championship among chess players under 20 years old held in Montenegro
Two different rounds for Azerbaijani chess player in Augsburg
8 March 12:02
Chess

Two different rounds for Azerbaijani chess player in Augsburg

The international women's chess tournament dedicated to International Women's Day, March 8, continues in Augsburg, Germany
Nijat Abasov wins Sabah Chess Cup Rapid Tournament - PHOTO
8 March 09:19
Chess

Nijat Abasov wins Sabah Chess Cup Rapid Tournament - PHOTO

Sabah Chess Academy marked its first anniversary by hosting the Sabah Chess Cup

Nijat Abasov won the Sabah Chess Cup - PHOTO
7 March 12:31
Chess

Nijat Abasov won the Sabah Chess Cup - PHOTO

Sabah Chess Academy held the Sabah Chess Cup rapid tournament on the occasion of its 1st anniversary

Most read

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
9 March 10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings
Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO
9 March 10:34
Football

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day
Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO
9 March 09:18
Football

Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded
Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today