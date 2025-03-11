Arkady Dvorkovich: "I want to see chess in the Olympics"

"Chess deserves to be part of the Olympic program," said FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, expressing one of his biggest aspirations. "This would be a true pinnacle for the entire chess family," he added, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking to Kazakhstan's Tengrinews, Dvorkovich also shared another wish related to women's chess: "I hope to see female players competing on equal footing with men, just like Judit Polgar once did, and breaking into the world’s top 10 players."

He also addressed key challenges facing the chess community, particularly the rapid advancement of technology. "Artificial intelligence and online chess are changing the game, and the sheer number of tournaments has increased so much that even top players sometimes struggle with overload. We need to establish a clear structure for world championships and major tournaments so that they follow a logical sequence and allow players to plan their preparation effectively."

