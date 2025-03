A women's chess tournament dedicated to March 8 is being held in Augsburg, Germany.

Azerbaijani representative Melek Ismayil managed to score 1 point after three rounds, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative, who started the competition with two draws, then lost to local chess player Michel Trunza. Currently, Melek is 18th among 27 participants.

On the eve of the 4th round, Maria Manko (Switzerland) is the leader with a hundred percent result.

Idman.biz