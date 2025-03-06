6 March 2025
Aydin Suleymanli wins final round of Aeroflot Open

Chess
News
6 March 2025 18:16
Aydin Suleymanli wins final round of Aeroflot Open

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament has concluded in Moscow.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli secured a victory in the 9th and final round against Russian player Ivan Rozum.

With this win, Suleymanli finished the tournament with 5.5 points, placing 36th in the standings.

Another Azerbaijani player, Ravan Aliyev, drew his game against Dmitry Rostovtsev (Russia), finishing with 4 points in 90th place.

The tournament’s overall winner was Ian Nepomniachtchi, a two-time World Chess Championship contender, who topped the standings with 7 points.

Idman.biz

