6 March 2025
EN

Winner of Ganira Pashayeva Memorial Blitz Tournament announced - PHOTO

Chess
News
6 March 2025 11:07
13
Winner of Ganira Pashayeva Memorial Blitz Tournament announced - PHOTO

The closing ceremony of the international women’s chess tournament dedicated to the memory of the public and political figure Ganira Pashayeva was held recently.

The event was attended by members of parliament, officials from the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, as well as Ganira Pashayeva’s family and friends, Idman.biz reports.

During the ceremony, deputies from the National Assembly, including Malahat Ibrahimqızı, Tamam Jafarova, Gunay Afandiyeva, Aydın Huseynov, and Arzu Naghiyev, along with Vusala Mahirgizi, the head of APA Media Group, shared their memories of Ganira Pashayeva, reflecting on her qualities as a journalist, deputy, and public figure.

Kamala Pashayeva, the head of the International Eurasian Studies Public Union and Ganira Pashayeva’s sister, remarked that Ganira Pashayeva was also a passionate chess fan: "In her youth, she was often compared to famous chess players. She loved chess deeply. Therefore, this tournament and the success of the women who win here will surely bring joy to her soul."

Following that, Faig Hasanov, vice president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the chief arbiter of the tournament, addressed the audience: “We are participating in a historic closing ceremony. In the future, everyone will remember where this tournament first began.”

Finally, the winners of the international tournament dedicated to Ganira Pashayeva’s memory were awarded. After the rapid and blitz events, Nurgul Salimova from Bulgaria claimed 1st place with 25 points. Khanim Balajayeva, with 22 points, secured 2nd place, while Govhar Beydullayeva finished in 3rd place with 20 points.

A total of 10 chess players participated in the tournament, including representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkiye.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Final round at Aeroflot Open 2025
10:52
Chess

Final round at Aeroflot Open 2025

The prestigious Aeroflot Open international chess tournament is set to conclude today in Moscow

World Championship: Allahverdiyeva trails leaders by half a point
10:29
Chess

World Championship: Allahverdiyeva trails leaders by half a point

The World Junior U20 Championship 2025 continues in Petrovac, Montenegro
Aydin Suleymanli draws, Ravan Aliyev suffers technical defeat at Aeroflot Open
5 March 18:00
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli draws, Ravan Aliyev suffers technical defeat at Aeroflot Open

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament continues in Moscow

Aeroflot Open 2025: Suleymanli settles for draw
5 March 11:56
Chess

Aeroflot Open 2025: Suleymanli settles for draw

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament is ongoing in Moscow
Allahverdiyeva 0.5 points behind the lead - Another victory
5 March 10:50
Chess

Allahverdiyeva 0.5 points behind the lead - Another victory

Azerbaijani chess player Ayan Allahverdiyeva continues her strong performance at the World Youth Championship in Petrovac

Turkan Mammadyarova: "As a mother of three, I can't dedicate enough time to chess"
4 March 17:30
Chess

Turkan Mammadyarova: "As a mother of three, I can't dedicate enough time to chess"

Azerbaijani chess player Turkan Mammadyarova shared her thoughts about the ongoing international chess tournament

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
5 March 09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points
Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?
3 March 14:10
Football

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed