Winner of Ganira Pashayeva Memorial Blitz Tournament announced - PHOTO

The closing ceremony of the international women’s chess tournament dedicated to the memory of the public and political figure Ganira Pashayeva was held recently.

The event was attended by members of parliament, officials from the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, as well as Ganira Pashayeva’s family and friends, Idman.biz reports.

During the ceremony, deputies from the National Assembly, including Malahat Ibrahimqızı, Tamam Jafarova, Gunay Afandiyeva, Aydın Huseynov, and Arzu Naghiyev, along with Vusala Mahirgizi, the head of APA Media Group, shared their memories of Ganira Pashayeva, reflecting on her qualities as a journalist, deputy, and public figure.

Kamala Pashayeva, the head of the International Eurasian Studies Public Union and Ganira Pashayeva’s sister, remarked that Ganira Pashayeva was also a passionate chess fan: "In her youth, she was often compared to famous chess players. She loved chess deeply. Therefore, this tournament and the success of the women who win here will surely bring joy to her soul."

Following that, Faig Hasanov, vice president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the chief arbiter of the tournament, addressed the audience: “We are participating in a historic closing ceremony. In the future, everyone will remember where this tournament first began.”

Finally, the winners of the international tournament dedicated to Ganira Pashayeva’s memory were awarded. After the rapid and blitz events, Nurgul Salimova from Bulgaria claimed 1st place with 25 points. Khanim Balajayeva, with 22 points, secured 2nd place, while Govhar Beydullayeva finished in 3rd place with 20 points.

A total of 10 chess players participated in the tournament, including representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkiye.

Idman.biz