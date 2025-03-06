World Championship: Allahverdiyeva trails leaders by half a point

The World Junior U20 Championship 2025 continues in Petrovac, Montenegro.

Azerbaijan's Ayan Allahverdiyeva played to a draw against Alua Nurman (Kazakhstan) in the 9th round. With 6.5 points, she is just half a point behind the leaders, currently sitting in 4th place, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Lala Huseynova and Narmin Abdinova secured victories. Huseynova has accumulated 5 points, placing 41st, while Abdinova follows closely with 4 points, ranking 67th.

In the open category, Azerbaijan's Khazar Babazade holds 5 points, placing 49th, while Shiroghlan Talibov has 4.5 points, currently ranked 78th.

Idman.biz