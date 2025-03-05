Aydin Suleymanli draws, Ravan Aliyev suffers technical defeat at Aeroflot Open

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament continues in Moscow, featuring top players from around the world.

Idman.biz, reports that Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli faced Maxim Samushenko (Russia) in Round 7, securing a draw with the white pieces. After seven rounds, Suleymanli has accumulated 4 points, placing 55th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Ravan Aliyev suffered a technical defeat against Polina Shuvalova (Russia). With one point less than Süleymanlı, he currently sits in 94th place.

Notably, Round 7 concluded with a sole leader—Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia)—who extended his tally to 6 points, pulling ahead of the competition.

Idman.biz