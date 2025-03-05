5 March 2025
EN

Aydin Suleymanli draws, Ravan Aliyev suffers technical defeat at Aeroflot Open

Chess
News
5 March 2025 18:00
10
Aydin Suleymanli draws, Ravan Aliyev suffers technical defeat at Aeroflot Open

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament continues in Moscow, featuring top players from around the world.

Idman.biz, reports that Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli faced Maxim Samushenko (Russia) in Round 7, securing a draw with the white pieces. After seven rounds, Suleymanli has accumulated 4 points, placing 55th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Ravan Aliyev suffered a technical defeat against Polina Shuvalova (Russia). With one point less than Süleymanlı, he currently sits in 94th place.

Notably, Round 7 concluded with a sole leader—Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia)—who extended his tally to 6 points, pulling ahead of the competition.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Aeroflot Open 2025: Suleymanli settles for draw
11:56
Chess

Aeroflot Open 2025: Suleymanli settles for draw

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament is ongoing in Moscow
Allahverdiyeva 0.5 points behind the lead - Another victory
10:50
Chess

Allahverdiyeva 0.5 points behind the lead - Another victory

Azerbaijani chess player Ayan Allahverdiyeva continues her strong performance at the World Youth Championship in Petrovac

Turkan Mammadyarova: "As a mother of three, I can't dedicate enough time to chess"
4 March 17:30
Chess

Turkan Mammadyarova: "As a mother of three, I can't dedicate enough time to chess"

Azerbaijani chess player Turkan Mammadyarova shared her thoughts about the ongoing international chess tournament
14 Azerbaijani chess players to compete at European Championship
4 March 16:34
Chess

14 Azerbaijani chess players to compete at European Championship

14 Azerbaijani players have registered for the prestigious event
Azerbaijani chess player to compete in Augsburg Tournament
4 March 14:39
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player to compete in Augsburg Tournament

Augsburg, Germany, will host a women's chess tournament dedicated to International Women's Day

Aeroflot Open 2025: Suleymanli falling behind leaders
4 March 11:22
Chess

Aeroflot Open 2025: Suleymanli falling behind leaders

The International chess festival Aeroflot Open 2025 continues in Moscow

Most read

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?
3 March 14:10
Football

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points