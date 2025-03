The International chess festival Aeroflot Open 2025 continues in Moscow.

Idman.biz reports that Aydın Suleymanli suffered a defeat in the fifth round against Russian player Aleksey Goganova.

The Azerbaijani grandmaster now has three points, placing him in 48th position. Meanwhile, Revan Aliyev has collected half a point less than Suleymanli.

Ian Nepomniachtchi has lost his lead, drawing with Bardia Daneshvar (Iran) in a match that featured contenders for the world crown.

Idman.biz