2 March 2025
EN

Opening of the international chess tournament dedicated to the memory of Ganira Pashayeva - PHOTO

Chess
News
2 March 2025 16:40
18
The opening ceremony of the international chess tournament dedicated to the memory of Ganira Pashayeva, a well-known public and political figure, member of the Milli Majlis of the III, IV, V and VI convocations, was held by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and Mammadyarovs Chess School.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was first played at the event organized at the Landmark, Idman.biz reports m

Then a video clip about Ganira Pashayeva's life was shown.

Member of the Milli Majlis Arzu Nagiyev spoke about the importance of the tournament in her speech. She said that the participation of titled chess players in the competition is a very important moment.

Chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan Rashad Majid emphasized that Ganira Pashayeva was an important figure not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the Turkic world in general.

Education Advisor to the Ambassador of Turkiye to Azerbaijan Yurdagul Aydagan noted the importance of organizing the tournament traditionally in her speech.

Ganira Pashayeva's mother, Tehran Pashayeva, expressed her gratitude to the organizers of the tournament on behalf of her family.

Vice-President of the Chess Federation and the chief arbiter of the tournament, Faig Hasanov, wished success to the participants of the tournament and expressed his confidence that the tournament would be held at a high level.

Then, the draw ceremony of the tournament took place.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the tournament, which will last until March 6, by Gunay Mammadzade, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva and Turkan Mammadyarov. At the same time, Nilufer Yakubbayeva (Uzbekistan), Assel Serikbay (Kazakhstan), Gulenay Aydin (Turkiye) and Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) will also try their hand at the tournament.

The tournament, with a total prize fund of 30,000 manats, will be held in rapid and blitz. The winner will be determined based on the sum of the results in both types. The chief referee of the competition will be Faig Hasanov.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

