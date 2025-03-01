Mammadyarov - the world's 20th chess player in rapid

After classical chess, the International Chess Federation has also published the rapid and blitz rating tables for March.

The highest result among Azerbaijani grandmasters in rapid chess belongs to Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Idman.biz reports.

He is 20th in the list (2701 points), Teymur Rajabov is 34th (2668), and Eltaj Safarli is 95th (2616).

Magnus Carlsen (Norway, 2819) is leading in rapid, Ding Liren (China, 2776) is in second place, and Jan Nepomnyashi (FIDE, 2758) is in third.

At the same time, Mammadyarov is 35th in blitz (2680). There are three more chess players in the top "hundred": Rajabov is in 41st place (2663), Rauf Mammadov is in 64th place (2637), and Eltaj Safarli is in 77th place (2627).

The leader in blitz is also Carlsen (2883), Alireza Firuzca (France, 2857) is in second place, and Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2838) is in third place.

