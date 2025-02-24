12 Azerbaijani chess players head to the European Championship

The European Chess Championship is set to begin on March 16 in Romania, bringing together top talents from across the continent.
12 Azerbaijani players will compete in the 10-day event held in Eforie Nord, Idman.biz reports.
The national team includes:
Aydin Suleymanli
Mahammad Muradli
Nijat Abasov
Ahmad Ahmadzada
Riad Samadov
Vugar Manafov
Shiroghlan Talibov
Khagan Ahmad
Elmar Atakishiyev
Shahin Valiyev
Suleyman Suleymanli
Umid Aslanov
The top 20 finishers in the tournament will earn a spot in the FIDE World Cup. Last year, Rauf Mammadov secured his qualification through this event.
Idman.biz