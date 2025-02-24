12 Azerbaijani chess players head to the European Championship

The European Chess Championship is set to begin on March 16 in Romania, bringing together top talents from across the continent.

12 Azerbaijani players will compete in the 10-day event held in Eforie Nord, Idman.biz reports.

The national team includes:

Aydin Suleymanli

Mahammad Muradli

Nijat Abasov

Ahmad Ahmadzada

Riad Samadov

Vugar Manafov

Shiroghlan Talibov

Khagan Ahmad

Elmar Atakishiyev

Shahin Valiyev

Suleyman Suleymanli

Umid Aslanov

The top 20 finishers in the tournament will earn a spot in the FIDE World Cup. Last year, Rauf Mammadov secured his qualification through this event.

