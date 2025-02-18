Azerbaijani chess player on the brink of victory in Iran

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Vugar Rasulov is closing in on victory at the prestigious Caspian Sea Cup International Tournament, held in Gilan, Iran.

Rasulov secured a draw against Iranian player Arash Tahbaz in the eighth round, Idman.biz reports.

With this result, Rasulov leads the standings with 7 points, holding a half-point advantage over his closest rivals heading into the final round.

The tournament features 116 players from 15 countries, making Rasulov’s performance all the more impressive.

