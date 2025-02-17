Azerbaijani chess player leads international tournament in Iran

The prestigious Caspian Sea Cup chess tournament is ongoing in Gilan, Iran, bringing together top players from across the globe.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Vugar Rasulov faced local player Amirreza Pour in the seventh round, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended in a draw.

Despite the result, Rasulov continues to lead the tournament standings with 6.5 points after seven rounds, holding a half-point advantage over his closest rivals.

The tournament features 116 chess players from 15 countries, making it a highly competitive event.

Idman.biz