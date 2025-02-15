15 February 2025
EN

Winner of the Freestyle Chess tournament was announced

Chess
News
15 February 2025 10:31
42
Vincent Keymer has won the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025 tournament on Fischer chess held in Weissenhaus, Germany.

In the final he defeated German grandmaster Fabiano Caruana (USA) with a score of 1.5:0.5, Idman.biz reports.

In the match for third place, Magnus Carlsen (Norway) defeated Javoxhir Sindarova (Uzbekistan) with a score of 2:0.

Fischer chess, known as shahmat 960, is rapidly gaining popularity, and the new Freestyle Chess Grand Slam tournament series has already shaken the chess world. The competition held in Germany has caused a huge stir due to the participation of Magnus Carlsen, its new format and significant prize fund, as well as the ongoing conflict with the International Chess Federation.

