Azerbaijani chess player Vugar Rasulov continues his impressive performance at the Caspian Sea Cup international tournament, held in Gilan, Iran.

Rasulov secured his third consecutive victory in Round 3, defeating Iranian player Mani Jahedi with the black pieces, Idman.biz reports.

With 3 points from 3 matches, the Azerbaijani grandmaster currently leads the tournament standings.

The event features 116 players from 15 countries.

