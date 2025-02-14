Final showdown: Draw between Shakhriyar and Rauf, victory for Govhar – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Chess Championship has reached its final stage, with the first matches of the decisive encounters now underway.

The highly anticipated men’s final clash between Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Rauf Mammadov ended in a draw in their opening game, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Govhar Beydullayeva claimed victory over Gunay Mammadzada in the women’s final. In the third-place match, Ulviyya Fataliyeva defeated Gulnar Mammadova.

The second-leg matches that will determine the final medal standings are scheduled for tomorrow.

Prize pool highlights:

Men’s Champion: 20,000 AZN

Women’s Champion: 10,000 AZN

