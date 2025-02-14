14 February 2025
Final showdown: Draw between Shakhriyar and Rauf, victory for Govhar – PHOTO

Chess
News
14 February 2025 09:48
3
The Azerbaijan Chess Championship has reached its final stage, with the first matches of the decisive encounters now underway.

The highly anticipated men’s final clash between Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Rauf Mammadov ended in a draw in their opening game, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Govhar Beydullayeva claimed victory over Gunay Mammadzada in the women’s final. In the third-place match, Ulviyya Fataliyeva defeated Gulnar Mammadova.

The second-leg matches that will determine the final medal standings are scheduled for tomorrow.

Prize pool highlights:
Men’s Champion: 20,000 AZN
Women’s Champion: 10,000 AZN

Idman.biz

