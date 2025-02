Azerbaijani chess player Vugar Rasulov has started his campaign in the Caspian Sea Cup international tournament held in Gilan, Iran.

In the first round, he defeated local chess player Sajjad Damoda, Idman.biz reports.

Rasulov is the second highest-rated player in the tournament, following Marin Bosiočić from Croatia.

A total of 116 players are competing in the event.

The tournament will consist of nine rounds, following the Swiss system.

Idman.biz