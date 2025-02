Favorites triumph, Turkan Mamedyarova defeated – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Chess Championship continues.

The first matches of the Round of 16 have been played, Idman.biz reports.

Top-rated players secured victories, with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov winning with black pieces and Teimour Radjabov claiming victory with white pieces.

Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Khanim Balajayeva, and Gulnar Mammadova emerged victorious in their first games. Zeynab Mammadyarova finished with a draw, while Turkan Mammadyarova suffered a defeat.

Men’s Round of 16 – First matches

Farid Abbasov – Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 0:1

Teimour Radjabov – Namig Guliyev 1:0

Mahammad Muradlı – Nijat Mammadov 1:0

Vugar Rasulov – Rauf Mammadov 0.5:0.5

Vasif Durarbayli – Ahmad Ahmadzada 0.5:0.5

Vugar Asadli – Eltaj Safarli 0.5:0.5

Misratdin Isgandarov – Nijat Abasov 0.5:0.5

Aydın Suleymanli – Riad Samadov 1:0

Women’s Round of 16 – First matches

Lala Huseynova – Gunay Mammadzada 0:1

Govhar Beydullayeva – Sabina Rzali 1:0

Maryam Aghaverdiyeva – Ulviyya Fataliyeva 1:0

Khanim Balajayeva – Laman Hajiyev 1:0

Malak Ismayil – Gulnar Mammadova 0:1

Ayan Allahverdiyeva – Zeynab Mammadyarova 0:1

Narmin Kazimova – Turkan Mammadyarova 1:0

Narmin Abdinova – Sabina Ibrahimova 0.5:0.5

The return matches of the Round of 16 will take place today at 15:00.

Idman.biz