Aydin Suleymanli to face Indian chess player in Tata Steel Chess 2025

The Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, resumed after a one-day break.

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli will face Indian Vaishali Rameshbabu in the 11th round of the Challengers competition, Idman.biz reports.

Suleymanli has been performing confidently with four wins and 6.5 points, leading the local player Benjamin Bok in additional indicators. Vaishali, with 5 points, ranks ninth in the standings.

The leader of the tournament is Czech player Thai Nguyen, with 7.5 points.

