The Mesir International Open Chess Tournament underway in Manisa, Turkiye, continues with the participation of Azerbaijani players.

After six rounds, two Azerbaijani chess players have secured spots in the top six, Idman.biz reports.

Khazar Babazade and Elnur Aliyev are currently ranked 4th and 6th, respectively, with 4 points each. Vugar Rasulov, trailing just half a point behind, holds 15th place.

Iran’s Mehdi Gholami leads the tournament with 5 points.

