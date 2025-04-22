Mamedyarov to compete in German Chess Bundesliga

Top Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov will represent SV Werder Bremen in the upcoming rounds of the German Chess Bundesliga this week.

Mamedyarov's team currently sits in second place with 19 points after 11 rounds, Idman.biz reports.

SV Werder Bremen is set to face Heimbach on April 25 and Solingen on April 26.

The team boasts a strong international lineup, including chess stars such as Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), and Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland).

Idman.biz