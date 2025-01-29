29 January 2025
Suleymanli fights for a top-three finish at Tata Steel Chess

Chess
News
29 January 2025 17:29
22
Suleymanli fights for a top-three finish at Tata Steel Chess

The prestigious Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, is approaching its final rounds, with four games remaining.

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli is battling for a spot in the top three, having secured three victories so far. He currently holds 5.5 points, placing him 4th in the standings, just half a point behind Dutch players Erwin L’Ami and Benjamin Bok, Idman.biz reports.

Czech grandmaster Thai Dai Van Nguyen leads the tournament with 6.5 points.

Suleymanli's remaining opponents include Kazakh GM Kazbek Nogerbek, Indian prodigy Vaishali Rameshbabu, Germany’s Frederik Svane, and Romanian player Irina Bulmaga.

