21 January 2025
EN

Suleymanli trails leaders by half a point at Tata Steel Chess

Chess
News
21 January 2025 10:14
12
Suleymanli trails leaders by half a point at Tata Steel Chess

The Tata Steel Chess tournament continues in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, with Azerbaijan’s Aydın Süleymanlı making steady progress in the Challengers section.

Suleymanlı earned his first victory in the third round by defeating Indian player Divya Deshmukh, Idman.biz reports.

In the fourth round, the Azerbaijani grandmaster is set to face Czech representative Thai Dai Van Nguyen. In the earlier rounds, Süleymanlı drew against Dutch players Arthur Pijpers and Benjamin Bok.

Currently, Suleymanlı has two points after three rounds and is in fourth place, just half a point behind the leaders.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Suleymanli started the Weyk-an-Zee tournament with a draw
19 January 14:02
Chess

Suleymanli started the Weyk-an-Zee tournament with a draw

Tata Steel Chess international chess tournament is held in the Dutch city of Wake-an-Zee
Suleymanli to face local chess player in opening round
18 January 10:50
Chess

Suleymanli to face local chess player in opening round

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydın Suleymanli will compete in the Challengers event
Suleymanli set to compete at Tata Steel Chess Tournament
17 January 10:26
Chess

Suleymanli set to compete at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

Azerbaijani Grandmaster joins challengers section in Wijk aan Zee
Rasulov finishes in the Top 10 at Titled Tuesday
16 January 16:02
Chess

Rasulov finishes in the Top 10 at Titled Tuesday

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Vugar Rasulov shares 10th-13th place, just one point behind tournament winner Hikaru Nakamura
Mamedyarov helps secure victory for Werder Bremen in Bundesliga clash
15 January 17:52
Chess

Mamedyarov helps secure victory for Werder Bremen in Bundesliga clash

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov participated in the latest round of the German Chess Bundesliga
Chess players qualify for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO
15 January 10:45
Chess

Chess players qualify for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

The first-category chess tournament for men and women, held at the Republican Chess Center

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos
18 January 17:17
Football

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos

Brazilian club did this to return the player who had to do it
Khusanov's former coach: "It will be difficult for Abdukodir's opponents in Manchester City"
18 January 13:57
Football

Khusanov's former coach: "It will be difficult for Abdukodir's opponents in Manchester City"

The transfer of the Uzbek football player to the team of "city team" is about to be formalized
Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking
19 January 11:40
Football

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking

The rating table has been announced by IFFHS