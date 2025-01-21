Suleymanli trails leaders by half a point at Tata Steel Chess

The Tata Steel Chess tournament continues in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, with Azerbaijan’s Aydın Süleymanlı making steady progress in the Challengers section.

Suleymanlı earned his first victory in the third round by defeating Indian player Divya Deshmukh, Idman.biz reports.

In the fourth round, the Azerbaijani grandmaster is set to face Czech representative Thai Dai Van Nguyen. In the earlier rounds, Süleymanlı drew against Dutch players Arthur Pijpers and Benjamin Bok.

Currently, Suleymanlı has two points after three rounds and is in fourth place, just half a point behind the leaders.

