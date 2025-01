The online Titled Tuesday chess tournament recently took place, featuring Azerbaijani Grandmaster Vugar Rasulov.

Rasulov performed exceptionally well, scoring 8.5 points and sharing the 10th-13th positions, Idman.biz reports.

He finished just one point behind the tournament's winner, Hikaru Nakamura from the United States.

With 900 participants in total, the Titled Tuesday brought together top-level players from around the world.

