World Cup: Who will host the next chess relay?

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has yet to announce the host city for the Men’s World Cup 2025.

The FIDE World Cup, part of the championship cycle, is held every two years. In 2023, the event for both men and women was successfully hosted by Baku, Idman.biz reports.

While FIDE has already confirmed that the Women’s World Cup 2025 will take place in Batumi, Georgia, the location of the Men’s World Cup remains undecided. This event is crucial as it will award three qualification spots for the Candidates Tournament.

The current World Cup champion is Magnus Carlsen from Norway.

Idman.biz