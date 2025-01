Gasim Gashimov, the father of late chess grandmaster Vugar Gashimov, passed away today in a hospital.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation's press service reported the sad news, Idman.biz reports.

Gasim Gashimov, along with his wife Aida Gashimova, was injured in an explosion at their home on December 3 of last year.

May he rest in peace...

Idman.biz