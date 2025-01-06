6 January 2025
Aydin Suleymanli: "I tried to play better, but it didn’t work out"

6 January 2025 15:43
“All the chess players in this tournament were strong,” Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli told Idman.biz.

Reflecting on his performance at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in New York, USA, Suleymanli said: "Honestly, I had higher expectations for myself in this championship. I think my performance in blitz was more satisfactory compared to rapid. In rapid, I struggled from the very first rounds and, despite trying to play better later on, I couldn't turn things around. In blitz, my start wasn’t ideal either, but I managed to recover and improve my performance. Although I ranked first among Azerbaijanis in blitz, I still believe I could have done better overall.

My next tournament will be the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in the Netherlands. I hope to perform better there."

The Tata Steel Chess Tournament is set to take place in Wijk aan Zee from January 17 to February 2.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

