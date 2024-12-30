30 December 2024
Carlsen is back and will play in the World Cup

30 December 2024 11:25
Magnus Carlsen will participate in the world blitz championship in New York (USA).

Norwegian, who was disqualified for violating the dress code during the rapid world championship, confirmed this information, Idman.biz reports.

"I will perform at least one day in New York, and if everything goes well, I will play one more day," he told "Take, Take, Take" channel.

To prove his words, Carlsen appeared in "Wall Street Gambit" and played chess with physically challenged people.

"Yesterday we discussed many topics, we have good relations with FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich. Speaking with him at the event, I felt that the matter could be discussed effectively and at the end of the day I decided to play," Carlsen added.

He is the current world champion in blitz.

Idman.biz

