Azerbaijani chess players on the 3rd day of the World Championship – PHOTO

The World Rapid Chess Championship in New York (USA) has ended.

Idman.biz presents a photo report from the 3rd day of the tournament.

Photographers captured images of Azerbaijani chess players Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Aydın Suleymanli during their next matches.

On the final day, four rounds took place. Mahammad Muradli and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov secured the 12th and 14th positions, respectively. Both players earned 8.5 points out of a possible 13. Another grandmaster from Azerbaijan, Vasif Durarbayli, finished 23rd, half a point behind them.

In the women’s competition, Gunay Mammadzada achieved the best result among Azerbaijani players, securing 23rd place with 6.5 points.

Idman.biz