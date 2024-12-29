Azerbaijani chess stars shine at the World Rapid Championship

The World Rapid Chess Championship in New York has concluded.

The final day of the tournament featured four rounds. Azerbaijani chess players, Mahammad Muradli and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov secured 12th and 14th places, respectively.

Both players scored 8.5 points out of a possible 13. Meanwhile, another grandmaster from Azerbaijan, Vasif Durarbayli, finished 23rd with 8 points, Idman.biz reports.

The championship title was claimed by Volodar Murzin (FIDE) with a score of 10 points. Alexander Grischuk (FIDE) surpassed Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) in tiebreaks to take second place, with both scoring 9.5 points.

In the women's category, Gunay Mammadzada achieved the best result among Azerbaijani players, finishing 23rd with 6.5 points. Govhar Beydullayeva also scored 6.5 points but ranked 30th. Khanim Balajayeva (38th) and Gulnar Mammadova (45th) followed closely, scoring 6 points each.

India’s Humpy Koneru claimed the women's championship title with 8.5 points, while Ju Wenjun (China) and Kateryna Lagno (FIDE) secured second and third places, just half a point behind the champion.

After a one-day break, the World Blitz Chess Championship will begin in New York.

Idman.biz