Magnus Carlsen’s Bold Exit: Utters F word after disqualification

Magnus Carlsen’s fiery temperament took center stage at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in New York, where his dramatic withdrawal over a dress code violation became the talk of the chess world.

Carlsen, the reigning champion in both rapid and blitz formats and the world’s top-ranked player across all variants, stormed out of the competition after organizers fined him $200 for wearing jeans and demanded he change, Idman.biz reports.

The dress code, enforced by FIDE—the global chess governing body—prohibits jeans for players of any gender. When Carlsen refused to comply, he was barred from participating in the ninth round.

Despite being allowed to return the following day if he adhered to the dress code, Carlsen’s decision to abandon the event altogether shocked fans and officials alike. His reaction added fuel to the controversy.

Speaking on the Take Take Take YouTube channel, Carlsen didn’t hold back and used the F word: “They (the organizers) told me I have to change after the third round today. I said, can I do it tomorrow? They said no, you have to change now. Nobody wants to back down, which is fine by me… My response is like fine… F you.”

