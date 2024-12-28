28 December 2024
Focused Mamedyarov, pensive Mammadzada, and Fataliyeva – PHOTOS

28 December 2024 12:18
31
The World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship 2024 is ongoing in New York, USA.

Idman.biz presents a photo report from the second day of the competition.

The cameras captured the games of Azerbaijani chess players Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Vasif Durarbayli, Gunay Mammadzada, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, and Turkan Mamedyarova.

On the second day, four rounds were played in the rapid format. Among the Azerbaijani players, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov achieved the best result, placing 8th with 6.5 points.

In the women's competition, our players are currently outside the top 20. Gunay Mammadzada (27th), Gulnar Mammadova (37th), and Khanim Balajayeva (41st) each scored 4.5 points.

