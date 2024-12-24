Arkady Dvorkovich calls World Chess Championship the worthy final of the year

“It has been a great year for chess and FIDE — an exceptional year filled with successes and milestones that will shape the future of our sport.”

FIDE President Arkadiy Dvorkovich made this statement while discussing the achievements of the year, Idman.biz reports.

He reflected on significant events in the world of chess: “From celebrating FIDE's 100th anniversary globally to the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, the 45th Olympiad and FIDE Congress in Budapest, and the World Championship match in Singapore, 2024 showcased the strength and global reach of chess. We continued to improve the Women's Grand Prix with a refreshed format. Additionally, we opened new opportunities for chess by holding the Corporate World Chess Championship finals in New York and the second season of the Global Chess League in London. FIDE also set a remarkable record by hosting the most chess games in 24 hours — 7,284,970 — and entered the Guinness World Records!”

Dvorkovich also referred to 2024 as the Year of Indian Chess: “This year will also be remembered as the Year of Indian Chess. Historic victories in the Open and Women's Olympiads, along with Gukesh Dommaraju’s triumph as the youngest World Chess Champion, have firmly placed Indian chess in the spotlight.”

He reminded that the chess season was not over yet: “As we approach the final days of 2024, we eagerly look forward to the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in New York — a fitting finale to a wonderful year!”

Dvorkovich also spoke about FIDE’s initiatives: “This year has been one of celebration and progress for FIDE. We expanded chess across all continents, from the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya to Wall Street and beyond, engaging players and communities at every level. Through hard work and collaboration, we have hosted world-class events, attracted new sponsors, and created more opportunities for chess enthusiasts. We will continue to work tirelessly to do even more.”

Looking ahead, Dvorkovich announced FIDE’s new initiative for 2025 — the Year of Social Chess: “The goal of this event is to bring chess to people in various parts of the world, continuing our mission to make chess accessible to everyone at all levels.”

Idman.biz