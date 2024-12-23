23 December 2024
Mamedyarov set to start 13th in New York

The updated list of participants for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, scheduled for December 26-31 in New York, has confirmed no changes in the starting positions of Azerbaijan’s leading chess players.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov will hold the top ranking among Azerbaijani participants. He is seeded 13th in the rapid event and 22nd in the blitz competition, Idman.biz reports.

The first seed in both rapid and blitz formats is former world champion and current world ranking leader Magnus Carlsen.

For the women’s tournament, Gunay Mammadzada holds Azerbaijan’s highest rankings, starting 15th in blitz and 39th in rapid.

A total of 15 Azerbaijani players will compete in New York, including:
• Men: Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Vasif Durarbayli, Mahammad Muradli, Vugar Rasulov, Riad Samedov, Vugar Manafov.
• Women: Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Zeynab Mammadyarova, and Turkan Mamedyarova.

