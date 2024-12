Azerbaijani chess players have concluded their participation in the international tournament held in Sitges, Spain.

Ayan Allahverdiyeva and Sabina Ibrahimova both scored 6 points, placing 48th and 71st respectively, based on additional rankings criteria, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Lale Huseynova, with 4 points, finished significantly outside the top 100.

The tournament featured a total of 267 participants.

Idman.biz