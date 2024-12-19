19 December 2024
EN

Ibrahimova wins in Spain and catches up with Allahverdiyeva

Chess
News
19 December 2024 10:05
11
Ibrahimova wins in Spain and catches up with Allahverdiyeva

Azerbaijani chess players are competing in an international tournament in Sitges, Spain.

Sabina Ibrahimova secured a victory in the 6th round against Stefan Legrane from France, Idman.biz reports.

With 3.5 points, she has caught up to Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who lost to Hristos Alexiadis from Greece. Ibrahimova is now in 102nd place, while Allahverdiyeva sits in 69th.

Lala Huseynova defeated Lea Risano from Singapore and earned 2 points.

The tournament leader is Ido Gorstein from Israel, with 7.5 points.

Idman.biz

Related news

15 Azerbaijani chess players to compete in the World Championship – NAMES
18 December 12:21
Chess

15 Azerbaijani chess players to compete in the World Championship – NAMES

FIDE has announced the full list of participants for the World Rapid and Blitz Championships
Eltaj Safarli claims 6th place at Skopje Open
18 December 09:50
Chess

Eltaj Safarli claims 6th place at Skopje Open

However, due to tiebreak criteria, he ranked below Petrov
Eltaj Safarli falls half a point behind the leaders
17 December 11:24
Chess

Eltaj Safarli falls half a point behind the leaders

Safarli drew with Meylis Annaberdiyev from Turkmenistan in the eighth round
Allahverdiyeva close to Top 20 in Spain
17 December 09:46
Chess

Allahverdiyeva close to Top 20 in Spain

Meanwhile, Sabina Ibrahimova, outside the top 100, has collected one point less than Allahverdiyeva
Chess Federation officials visit Heydar Aliyev's grave - PHOTO
16 December 16:15
Chess

Chess Federation officials visit Heydar Aliyev's grave - PHOTO

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has visited the grave of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan
World Crown: How to qualify for the Candidates Tournament?
16 December 15:51
Chess

World Crown: How to qualify for the Candidates Tournament?

With the conclusion of the World Chess Championship match in Singapore, a new championship cycle has begun

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz