Ibrahimova wins in Spain and catches up with Allahverdiyeva

Azerbaijani chess players are competing in an international tournament in Sitges, Spain.

Sabina Ibrahimova secured a victory in the 6th round against Stefan Legrane from France, Idman.biz reports.

With 3.5 points, she has caught up to Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who lost to Hristos Alexiadis from Greece. Ibrahimova is now in 102nd place, while Allahverdiyeva sits in 69th.

Lala Huseynova defeated Lea Risano from Singapore and earned 2 points.

The tournament leader is Ido Gorstein from Israel, with 7.5 points.

Idman.biz