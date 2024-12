Azerbaijani chess player Ayan Allahverdiyeva is approaching the top 20 in the international tournament held in Sitges, Spain.

Allahverdiyeva drew her fifth-round match against Canadian player Antoni Atanasov. With 3.5 points, she currently stands in 26th place, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Sabina Ibrahimova, outside the top 100, has collected one point less than Allahverdiyeva.

