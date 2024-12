Azerbaijani chess player Ayan Allahverdiyeva successfully started the international tournament in Sitges (Spain).

She won two victories at the start: firstly she defeated Lior Edid (England) and then Joseph Girel (France), Idman.biz reports.

Having collected two points, Allahverdiyeva is in the leader group. Sabina Ibrahimova scored half a point less than her, and Lala Huseynova has one point.

A total of 266 chess players are competing in Sitges.

