Dommaraju Gukesh becomes youngest world champion - Kasparov’s record broken - VIDEO

18-year-old Indian grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh has claimed the title of World Chess Champion.

In the battle for the chess crown, he triumphed over the 17th World Champion, China's Ding Liren, with a score of 7.5:6.5, Idman.biz reports.

Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion, beating the record previously held by Garry Kasparov. He is now the second Indian to become a World Chess Champion, following Viswanathan Anand.

Dommaraju Gukesh is the 18th World Champion and has made history as the youngest ever to hold this prestigious title.

1. D Gukesh - 18 years, 8 months, 14 days - December 12, 2024

2. Garry Kasparov - 22 years, 6 months, 27 days - November 9, 1985

3. Magnus Carlsen - 22 years, 11 months, 24 days - November 23, 2013

4. Mikhail Tal - 23 years, 5 months, 28 days - May 7, 1960

5. Anatoly Karpov - 23 years, 10 months, 11 days - April 3, 1975

6. Vladimir Kramnik - 25 years, 4 months, 10 days - November 4, 2000

7. Emanuel Lasker - 25 years, 5 months, 2 days - May 26, 1894

