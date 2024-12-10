10 December 2024
EN

Eltaj Safarli leads Azerbaijani chess players in European Blitz Championship

Chess
News
10 December 2024 10:10
18
Eltaj Safarli leads Azerbaijani chess players in European Blitz Championship

European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships concluded in Skopje, North Macedonia.

In the blitz section, Jorden Van Foreest from the Netherlands emerged as the champion, scoring 11 points after 13 rounds, Idman.biz reports.

Among Azerbaijani players, Eltaj Safarli achieved the best result, securing 9th place with 10 points. Rauf Mammadov finished 11th with 9.5 points, while Mahammad Muradli placed 14th. Namig Guliyev and Elnur Aliyev finished 66th and 101st, respectively.

The rapid section was also competitive, with Vladimir Fedoseev from Slovenia taking the top spot after 11 rounds.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

A cup of coffee, good sleep, and mom’s support - Secrets of Ding Liren
12:53
Chess

A cup of coffee, good sleep, and mom’s support - Secrets of Ding Liren

Ding Liren heads into the third rest day of his World Chess Championship match in Singapore with a psychological advantage
Azerbaijani chess player's second victory in Doha
10:02
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player's second victory in Doha

Azerbaijani chess player Khagan Ahmad has claimed his second victory at the Qatar Masters tournament in Doha
FIDE extends ban on Russian and Belarusian chess players
9 December 12:19
Chess

FIDE extends ban on Russian and Belarusian chess players

The decision, announced by the federation's press service, means that players from these countries will continue to compete under the FIDE flag until January 1, 2026
Eltaj Safarli takes 4th place in European Rapid Chess Championship
9 December 10:12
Chess

Eltaj Safarli takes 4th place in European Rapid Chess Championship

The European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship at Hotel Continental Skopje, North Macedonia, has concluded its rapid section
Gukesh took the lead in the 11th match - 6:5
8 December 17:54
Chess

Gukesh took the lead in the 11th match - 6:5

In Singapore, the current world champion Ding Liren (China) and the candidate tournament winner Gukesh Dommaraju (India) continue their fight for the Chess Crown
Azerbaijani Chess Players Face Tough Competition at Qatar Masters Open 2024 in Doha
6 December 10:27
Chess

Azerbaijani Chess Players Face Tough Competition at Qatar Masters Open 2024 in Doha

The Qatar Masters Open, featuring Azerbaijani players, is ongoing in Doha

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, “drive a taxi, meet your needs”" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, “drive a taxi, meet your needs”" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Rodrigo is injured again
7 December 17:23
Football

Rodrigo is injured again

The winger will miss today's match against Girona of the 16th round of La Liga
Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic
7 December 16:05
Football

Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic

The match will take place on December 11 at the Shukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul
Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA
7 December 16:36
Football

Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA

The events of the 1/8 final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup were discussed at the meeting