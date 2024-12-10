Eltaj Safarli leads Azerbaijani chess players in European Blitz Championship

European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships concluded in Skopje, North Macedonia.

In the blitz section, Jorden Van Foreest from the Netherlands emerged as the champion, scoring 11 points after 13 rounds, Idman.biz reports.

Among Azerbaijani players, Eltaj Safarli achieved the best result, securing 9th place with 10 points. Rauf Mammadov finished 11th with 9.5 points, while Mahammad Muradli placed 14th. Namig Guliyev and Elnur Aliyev finished 66th and 101st, respectively.

The rapid section was also competitive, with Vladimir Fedoseev from Slovenia taking the top spot after 11 rounds.

Idman.biz